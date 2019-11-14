Three teenagers arrested

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA)– Three teenagers were arrested after leading police on a short chase. The arrests happened near West Penn and 2nd Avenue on Sunday afternoon. Police say they found a gun in the car.

Police say 18-year-old Tyrell Pettis, a 17-year-old, and a 15-year-old were in a stolen car. The 17-year-old was driving. When officers realized it was stolen, they tried to pull them over, but the driver didn’t stop. The car lost control, and hit a speed sign and a home. The teenagers ran away but officers found them.