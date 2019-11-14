Three teenagers arrested

News

Teenagers found in stolen car with gun

Posted: / Updated:

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA)– Three teenagers were arrested after leading police on a short chase. The arrests happened near West Penn and 2nd Avenue on Sunday afternoon. Police say they found a gun in the car.

Police say 18-year-old Tyrell Pettis, a 17-year-old, and a 15-year-old were in a stolen car. The 17-year-old was driving. When officers realized it was stolen, they tried to pull them over, but the driver didn’t stop. The car lost control, and hit a speed sign and a home. The teenagers ran away but officers found them.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Fill out my online form.