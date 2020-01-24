Three teenagers arrested in connection to triple murder

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police say they have arrested three teenagers in connection to the deadly stabbing of three men.

Officers arrested 18-year-old Cloanger T.M. Robinson, Jr, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old. This comes after three men, Nathaniel Gentry, Anthony Jones, and Cordell Reed, Sr. were found dead in a house. In a news release, autopsy results indicate the victims died as a result of stab wounds and blunt force trauma.

Mug shot of Cloanger T.M. Robinson, Jr. Courtesy: Danville Police Department

The men were found dead in a house on Elm Street around 11 a.m. on Thursday. When officers got to the scene, they talked with a family member who said she went to the house to see a relative. When she got there, she found the men and called police.

Officers talked to witnesses and got several tips from the community that helped identify the suspects. Police were able to get more evidence and arrest the suspects.

Robinson and the 16-year-old were both charged with first degree murder. The 17-year-old was charged with aggravated robbery.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250.