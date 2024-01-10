TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Three firefighters from the Taylorville Fire Department extinguished an intense house fire Tuesday night.

Taylorville Fire officials said at the time of the house fire report, there was already a fire call in progress at the local YMCA which also required a crew on-scene. Around 9:21 p.m., three firefighters set out to the area West South Street and South Brooks Street, where they found a home fully enveloped in flames.

According to the department, the home is considered a total loss. The one resident of the house was away at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Illinois Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Crews noted winds blowing at 27 miles per hour, which aggravated the house fire. The wind also made the fire more prone to catching onto neighboring homes. They worked quickly to prevent it from spreading.

Firefighters used hoses and a large water cannon to attack the fire. It took 10 minutes to snuff out the flames.

Crews stayed on scene for three more hours to ensure no hot spots or hidden fires were still present.