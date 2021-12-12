Three shootings in Champaign over the weekend

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – 3 shootings, 3 separate locations, and 3 gun violence victims. All in one weekend in Champaign.

“I was shocked. It’s almost surreal,” Austin Colvert said. “It makes you numb. But it’s like, no, it’s a harsh reality, and it’s unfortunate,

One of those shootings happened in downtown. Colvert said he was actually in the area when it happened.

“I was literally there, I was there, and I went to the bar across the street two, three minutes later, everybody’s hustling in like, did you hear what happened? I’m like, no, I didn’t even really think twice about it,” he said.

Colvert said he was surprised when he heard the news. Others weren’t as surprised.

“:Not shocked. It’s just been a lot,” Rhei Moro said.

Moro said it’s time the city and the community really step up and do something.

“Put the guns down. It’s not worth it. It’s not worth ruining 2 lives, going to prison and killing someone. It’s just not worth it,” Moro said.

Kaitlyn Cornell said she liked being close to downtown, but now she said it’s concerning.

“It’s kind of scary, because my husband and I bought a house a few years ago, like a mile west of downtown Champaign. And part of the reason that we bought a house there is to be closer to downtown, and to walk here. And then it seemed like not that long afterward some of the shooting started happening. So kind of scary,” she said.

Colvert said it’s not fair that people who want to gather with friends and family, and live their lives also have to be on the lookout wherever they go.

“People don’t want to be scared, and have to look over their shoulders and like, it’s unfortunate, but no, it needs to be addressed, and it’s a real situation now we live in,” he said.

Champaign police say right now, they don’t know if they’re connected.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Champaign police at 217-351-4545.

You can submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

