Three sent to hospital after fight escalates into shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Three people were hurt after a fight erupted into shots fired.

It happened near the 800 block of South 25th street in Springfield, around 5:30 this morning.

Police say it appeared the fight was between two groups. Two men were shot.

The first is 25 years old, and was shot in the chest and arm. He is in serious, but stable condition…and police say he’s expected to survive.

The second is 26 years old, and was shot in his ankle. He is expected to be okay.

The third victim was a 27-year-old woman, who was pistol whipped in the head, after police say they believe she tried to stop the shooters. She is also expected to be okay.

If you know anything about this, give Springfield police a call, or Sangamon County Crime Stoppers.