Three resign from Champaign County Board of Review

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Three members of the Champaign County Board have called it quits within the last week.

This means there’s no one left sitting on the county’s Board of Review, which handles residents’ challenges to their property assessments.

Each year, there’s a 10-week period where challenges to assessments are heard, and Thursday, July 1, marks the start of that period.

Elizabeth Burgener-Patton, who chairs the Board of Review, has resigned, in addition to board members Paul Sailor and Brian Rector.