MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A dog and two cat were killed on Wednesday in a fire that broke out in a Mattoon home.

The fire happened at 705 Oklahoma Avenue just after 8 a.m. Firefighters arrived on scene to find a working fire in a single-story, single-family home. All of the human occupants had gotten out safely, but they told firefighters there was still a dog and two cats inside.

Firefighters deployed a hose line and entered the home to begin extinguishing the fire. The fire was under control within 10 minutes of firefighters’ arrival, and they were able to prevent the fire from spreading to the attic.

Other firefighters searching for the pets found the dog and one of the cats, who were taken out of the home to receive treatment. Resuscitation performed on both pets failed to revive them and the other cat in the home was also confirmed dead.

No human injuries were reported and firefighters left the scene at 10:45 a.m.

Investigators determined the fire was electrical in nature, originating from behind a freezer in the kitchen. The home was damaged severely enough that the occupants are displaced; the American Red Cross is assisting them.

The Mattoon Fire Department received assistance at the scene from the Mattoon Police Department, the Charleston Fire Department, Ameren, the Coles County Animal Shelter and the American Red Cross.