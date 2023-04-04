CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Three people are running to be the next mayor of Champaign.

The current incumbent, Deborah Frank Feinen, had over 70 percent of the vote. She told WCIA she is optimistic for the future and will continue to curb violence in the city.

“What it says to me is that we’re on the right track that things are better in the City of Champaign and the voters have confidence that we can continue to move the city forward,” Frank Feinen said.

She beat former Champaign mayor Don Gerard and local businessman Azark Cobbs.