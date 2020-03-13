Three performances postponed at State Farm Center

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — State Farm Center officials have postponed three upcoming performances amid coronavirus concerns.
The following performances have been postponed:
- Justin Moore & Tracy Lawrence
- WCIA 3 BROADWAY SERIES: The Color Purple
- Nickelodeon’s JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M The Tour
Officials said tickets for the original shows will be valid for the rescheduled date. They said refunds will not be issued at this time. Ticket holders will be contacted and announcements will be made when a new date is set for each performance.