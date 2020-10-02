Three people taken to hospital after car crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said three people were taken to the hospital after a 2-car crash on Friday afternoon.

In a news release, troopers said it happened on Illinois Route 130 and County Road 1000N, north of Philo around 12:15 p.m.. They stated one car was southbound on Route 130 at County Road 1000N and the other car was traveling northbound.

As the first car started to turn left, troopers said they failed to yield to oncoming traffic. The front end of the car was hit by the other vehicle.

Both drivers, a 76-year-old woman and an 18-year-old teenage girl, and an 18-year-old female passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The 76-year-old woman was ticketed for failing to yield turning left.