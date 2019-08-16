Three people shot in overnight shootings

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) –Police are investigating two separate shootings.

The first one happened late last night on Chandler Street. Police say a woman told officers she ran towards the hospital after she was shot in her back. Investigators talked to a second shooting victim who told them he got a ride to the hospital after he was shot in the leg at a party on Chandler. Both victims should be okay.

About 20 minutes later– Danville police responded to Delaware Avenue for a report of someone being held at gunpoint. A 23 year old man was shot in his shoulder and had a deep cut on his head.



He told police he was beaten with a gun held by two men wearing masks.

He was taken to the hospital, and there’s no word on his condition this morning.

Police don’t think these two incidents are connected. If you have any information about either of them, call Danville police at Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County crime stoppers at (217) 446-tips