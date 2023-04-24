DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Three people are seriously hurt after a drunk driver hit them in Decatur. It happened last night around 8:00P.M. at the intersection of 22nd and Eldorado streets.

Police say the three people were driving through the intersection in their 1996 Chevrolet Silverado. They were a 39-year-old man, a 43-year-old woman, and a 13-year-old teenage girl. That’s when the other driver hit them with his 2023 Kia Forte. They were taken to a local hospital before having to be airlifted to a regional hospital.

The driver of the Kia is expected to be okay. Police say he had cannabis in his system and had a blood alcohol content of .146. That is nearly twice the legal limit in Illinois, which is .08.

The Fatal Accident Investigation Team is investigating this crash.

This is a developing story.