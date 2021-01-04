Three people, including teenager, arrested on gun charges

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police said three people were recently arrested on gun charges in two separate incidents.

The first happened on December 31. In a news release, Deputy Chief Joshua Stuenkel said that around 4:30 p.m., officers found 30-year-old Christopher Huggins with a stolen vehicle in the 1200 block of West Governor Street.

Huggins ran away from officers, but was caught after a short chase. Police found a gun at the scene. A 16-year-old boy was also with Huggins. Both the teenager and Huggins were arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Huggins was also arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a weapon by a felon and resisting arrest.

In a separate case, Stuenkel said police responded to a shots fired call in the 1500 block of Watch Avenue around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday. When officers got on scene, they found out a house was hit by gunfire.

Witnesses were able to help police identify the suspect as 43-year-old Fritz Treat. Stuenkel said police found Treat in a house in the 900 block of North 14th Street. “Officers obtained a search warrant for the residence and were able to recover evidence including a firearm, related to the shots fired call on Watch Avenue.” Treat was arrested for aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a weapon by a felon.

Anyone with information regarding either of these incidents is asked to call Springfield Police or Crime Stoppers.

