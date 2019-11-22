Three people go to hospital after shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a shooting that hurt three people.

It happened in the area of State Street and Bradley Avenue on Thursday night around 10:30 p.m.

Officers arrived and were notified that three men arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. Two of the victims are hospitalized while the third was treated and released.

Police say they located the scene of the crime in the 600 block of Alabama Avenue. Investigators say they found a firearm, shell casings and cannabis.

The preliminary investigation suggests the suspect(s) fired towards a vehicle, striking the victims and the vehicle multiple times. The vehicle the victims arrived at the hospital in had damage consistent with gunfire.

There is currently no available suspect information and no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please to contact police at 217-351-4545.