Three people charged after fight with pregnant woman

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Effingham County State’s Attorney said three people were charged with aggravated battery and mob action after a pregnant woman was beaten over the weekend.

In a news release, Effingham Police officers said they responded to the 700 block of Clinton Street Saturday night after the woman’s neighbor reported a fight. The suspects ran away before officers arrived.

According to the state’s attorney, the victim said they knew the suspects and they had been fighting over clothes. He said the woman was not seriously hurt in the fight.

Later on, police arrested Jesse Tucker, Kyrstie Roderick and Trinady Baker. The state’s attorney said all of the suspects were charged with aggravated battery and mob action. He also said Tucker was charged with criminal damage to property over $500 for damaging the victim’s car.

Each suspect faces up to five years in prison, according to the state’s attorney. All three people are expected in court on Thursday.