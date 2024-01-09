CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police arrested three people after shots were fired in Champaign early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the Legends Apartments at Nicklaus and Palmer drives just after 4:45 a.m.

They found three people in the complex clubhouse with a gun and two magazines. Authorities said 20-year-old Tayshaun Anderson, 18-year-old Xavier Caldwell and a minor were arrested and charged with unlawful use of a weapon.

There was no property damage and no one was hurt.

Authorities ask anyone with more information on this incident to call either Champaign Police at 217-351-4545, or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477. Tips may also be submitted online at 373tips.org.