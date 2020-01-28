Three people & a dog dead after plane crash

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Law enforcement said three people and a dog died in a Tuesday afternoon plane crash.

The plane crashed in a field near a residential area between Springfield and Rochester. The airport tower received word from the pilot that the plane was having trouble on the approach because of weather and its instruments. The plane circled and then lost contact with the tower.

The plane caught fire after the crash. First responders could not approach the plane because of flames.

The identities of the victims has not yet been released. FAA officials and other law enforcement are still investigating the scene.

Here is the press conference about the crash: