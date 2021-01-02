Three new laws go into effect in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) –The new year brought only three substantial new laws to Illinois this year.

The first is the price cap on insulin for state-sponsored plans. Insulin will only cost 100 dollars per month for anybody on those state plans. Besides lowering the price cap any further, this step is as far as the state can actually go to lower insulin costs.

“It still sounds like a lot, and it is still a tremendous amount of money for people to come up with in general,” Ryan Greunenfelder, director of Advocacy and Outreach with AARP, said. “But that is a significant reduction for people in the state and people across the nation to pay for their insulin.”

Another new law will help protect sexual assault survivors from their abusers.

“So let’s say someone has been sexually assaulted, they moved to a different place, and they want to keep their new address confidential,” Executive Director of the Illinois Coalition Against Sexual Assault Carrie Ward said.

The attorney general’s office will file a fake address for survivors, and forward any case information to the survivors actual address carefully.

“If you are someone who has been stalked or if you are someone who is sexually assaulted especially in your own home, that brings a real fear for your safety that comes with that,” Ward said. “So I think this expansion brings a level of protection for survivors of sexual assault in a way where they weren’t previously included.”

The third and final new law allows law enforcement to take DNA samples of a missing person after the person is reported missing. It is meant to help find missing people easier, but law enforcement is not allowed to keep the sample after the search concludes.

The minimum wage also increased today, jumping to 11 dollars per hour. That wasn’t passed this year, but it was another step on the way to Illinois getting to 15 dollars per hour in 2025.