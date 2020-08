This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Public health officials in Vermilion County say the total of active coronavirus cases there is 39.

The announcement comes after 15 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Friday. Of those cases, two of the people who tested positive come from the same household and three people recently attended a gathering with 12 other people.

One person is currently hospitalized with the virus, officials said.

In total, the county has marked 318 cases of coronavirus.