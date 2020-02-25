Three men and teenager indicted in child sex trafficking case

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers said three men and a teenager were arrested in relation to a long-term investigation into child sex trafficking in central Illinois.

In a release, Bloomington Police Officer John Fermon said the department’s Criminal Investigation Division started the investigation in June of 2019. They were assisted by the FBI and the United States Attorney’s Office’s Central District of Illinois.

As a result of the investigation, three men were arrested and federally charged as of February 21. Fermon said 20-year-old Teon Williams was charged with child sex trafficking. 26-year-old Jahquan Howard, was indicted on child sex trafficking and production of child pornography. 24-year-old Andrew Wheeler was also indicted on child sex trafficking and also child sex trafficking conspiracy. Finally, a 17-year-old girl was indicted in this case by the McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Fermon said anyone with additional information about these crimes are asked to call Bloomington Police Detective Ty Klein at (309) 434-2366.