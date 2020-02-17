Three members of UIPD recognized for Zhang investigation

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Three members of the U of I Police Department will be honored for their work investigating the 2017 murder of Yingying Zhang.

According to the Associated Press, Sergeant James Carter, Detective Eric Stiverson and Telecommunicator Kenny Costa will receive the Chancellor’s Medallion. It is the highest honor given by university officials. It has been awarded seven times.

This comes after Brendt Christensen was sentenced to life in prison last year for killing Zhang.

Carter, Stiverson and Costa will receive their awards at a ceremony on February 24.

