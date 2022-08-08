DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A crime prevention group in Danville is raising money to go toward a reward for finding the person who killed a teenager last month.

14-year-old Ronald Miller was shot on July 11 near Davis and Hazel Streets and later died at the hospital. No one has been arrested yet in connection to his murder.

Three Kings of Peace is hoping to change that by offering a reward for any information that leads to an arrest. They’ve raised $3,000 so far and are continuing to accept donations to increase the reward and support Miller’s family and other victims of violence in Danville.

“We want to provide information to help the Danville Police bring the culprit or culprits to justice,” said Rev. Frank McCullough, pastor of Mt. Olive Church and Three Kings member.

Questions and requests for further information can be made to Rev. McCullough by calling 217-766-8735.