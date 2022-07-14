DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Three Kings of Peace Mentoring Center in Danville is a place where parents can send their children to play and learn without the fear of violence. But they decided to do something a little different this week with a splash party.

“I like about it, when we are like sliding down and stuff and getting in the pool,” said partygoer Jesse. “Yeah and like throwing– and I like the stuff that we’re doing and we’re having a lot of fun, too. It’s fun and the water is cold.”

Pastor Frank McCullough is one of the organizers. He’s a member of the Three Kings of Peace. The organization’s main goal is to stop violence before it starts. They try to turn playful moments into teachable ones.

“So what we try to instill in these kids, ‘Hey, come off these streets. You know, you don’t have to be out there doing something bad. You know it’s gone cause you to get in trouble,'” McCullough said. “That’s what we do.”

The group felt the community needed an event like this one following Monday’s deadly shooting. Police said 14-year-old Ronald Miller, Jr. was killed near Davis and Hazel Streets. It’s devastating news for the entire area, including elected officials.

“He’s a great positive influence for all the kids around and provides a way to mentor kids and give them some hope for the future,” State Representative Mike Marron said about McCullough’s efforts. “Just couldn’t be prouder to be associated with him and help out with these efforts.”

McCullough said with the one-on-one sits down, the teaching he does and the mentoring program they provide, his only hope is that the kids are actually listening.