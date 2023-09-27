DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 74-year-old man is in critical condition after Danville Police said his pickup truck was hit by a car officers were chasing.

The chase-turned crash happened Monday evening. Police officials said officers were patrolling the area of Bowman Avenue and Fairchild Street around 6:30 p.m. when they recognized a car being driven by a 22-year-old man. Officers knew the man had a revoked license, officials said.

As officers started to follow the car, they saw it driving erratically, striking the curb of Bowman Avenue and May Street. Officials said the officers turned on their lights and sirens to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop and sped away. Officials added that during the chase, he threw a handgun out of the window, which was later recovered.

As the chase continued west onto Voorhees Street towards Vermilion Street, officials said the car speed through a red light at the intersection of Voorhees and Vermilion Streets. The pursuing officers were stuck at the light; by the time they were able to resume the pursuit, the car had crashed into a pick-up truck at the intersection of Voorhees and Gilbert Streets.

Officers arrived on the scene of the crash and rendered aid to the occupants of both vehicles while they waited for medical personnel to arrive. All three people involved in the crash were taken to a nearby hospital.

The 74-year-old driver of the pickup truck is listed in critical condition while his 33-year-old passenger is in stable condition. The suspect is also in stable condition.

Due to the circumstances of the crash, Danville Police requested assistance from the Illinois State Police to investigate. The Vermilion County States Attorney’s Office will be reviewing this case for possible charges.

The identity of the 22-year-old suspect will not be released at this time as he has not been formally charged yet.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.