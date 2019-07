DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) -- Someone who dedicated his life to making Vermilion County better has died. Julius Hegeler II died early this morning at 91. He's described as an "ambassador" and someone anyone would be lucky to meet.

"He said DACC needs something… way to welcome students, and so in 2014, he built the garden gateway," said Danville Area Community College President Dr. Stephen Nacco.