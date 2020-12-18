Three gold coins donated to Salvation Army over couple weeks

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the Salvation Army said a few weeks after finding a couple of gold coins in one of their Red Kettles, they found another one!

This photo shows a gold coin donated to the Salvation Army in Decatur on Dec. 17, 2020.

Salvation Army officials said the full one ounce, 10 karat gold coin was donated at the Walmart North on Thursday. Lt. Kenesa Debela said, “It is always fun to find these kinds of donations in our Kettles, but to see a full ounce coin was a first-time event for me and I think for our Decatur Salvation Army. We certainly see generosity in many forms in this community.” Debela continued to thank the person who donated the coin.

Again, this was the second gold coin donation in the last few weeks, according to Director of Development Kyle Karsten. The previous donation included two quarter ounce, 14 karat gold coins. He said the coins were sold and they equaled a $925 donation.

Karsten stated the last coin may be worth about $800. “It is these donations and so many others that have gotten us to about 75% of our Season Goal. We thank the Decatur Community for their support.”