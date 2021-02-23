Three facing charges after woman stabbed in neck, police raid home

ALTAMONT, Ill. (WCIA) — An Altamont home was raided by police Saturday after a fight sent a woman to a hospital with cut wounds.

Altamont Police Chief Alan Heiens says officers responded at 12:40 p.m. Saturday after an altercation was reported at a house near North St. Clair Street and East Adams Avenue.

Heiens says the two parties involved had met at the home and a fight broke out.

He says a 27-year-old Farina woman was cut on her arm and neck. The chief adds her 35-year-old sister, also of Farina, was punched in the face.

The two left and reported it to police at a different location, he says. They were taken to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Effingham and have since been released, the chief says.

Heiens says two suspects were arrested Sunday in Mt. Vernon: 33-year-old Blake Miller and 37-year-old Kristina Anderson, of Bonnie.

Miller, who is from Mt. Vernon, was charged with attempted murder, Heiens says, and Anderson is charged with aggravated battery.

The chief says Anderson was transferred to the Effingham County Jail, and Miller is booked at the Jefferson County Jail on local charges.

Jefferson County court records show Miller is charged with possession of 15-100 grams of meth with intent to deliver.

Police say they got a search warrant for the house the fight took place in. Heiens says 29-year-old Jesse Fisher is the homeowner.

The chief says Fisher is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, mob action, aggravated battery, and conspiracy.

He is booked at the Effingham County Jail.

Heiens says they were assisted by the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System SWAT team, the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, Mt. Vernon Police, and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and its Joint Narcotics Unit.