CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Three people are out of a place to stay after their Charleston apartment caught fire Friday morning.

Chief Steve Bennett said the fire happened around 8:20 a.m. at 1136 West Hayes Avenue. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and fire coming from the rear of an apartment in the four-unit building and called for a box alarm to bring in more personnel. They made an aggressive attack and were able to bring the blaze under control. They remained on the scene until 11:30 a.m.

Photo courtesy of the Charleston Fire Department’s Facebook page

Firefighters determined the fire started in the unit’s kitchen but continue to investigate how it started. Bennett said all four units were empty at the time the fire started and no one was hurt.

The apartment where the fire started suffered extensive fire, smoke and water damage while the other three apartments all suffered light smoke damage. The damage resulted in the three occupants of the burned apartment being displaced.

The Charleston Fire Department was assisted by the Mattoon Fire Department, Charleston Police Department and other agencies in fighting the fire, securing the apartment’s utilities and providing aid to the displaced occupants.