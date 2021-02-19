Three detainees test positive for COVID-19 at Macon County Jail

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office said a woman housed in the Macon County Jail tested positive for COVID-19.

They became aware of the woman’s positive test on Wednesday. “The detainee was asymptomatic and showed no signs of being exposed to the virus,” said Sergeant Scott Flannery, assistant jail superintendent. “The detainee was tested as part of a routine procedure required before transfer to another facility.”

After being notified by the Illinois Department of Public Health, others housed in the jail were tested out of caution, according to Sgt. Flannery. Two other detainees tested positive.

“In March 2020 the Macon County Jail was refitted with negative pressure air flow systems which has directly shown to limit circulated air within the facility. All detainees who have tested positive or are awaiting results are housed in units with negative pressure capability,” said Sgt. Flannery. “These three positive tests are the first cases of COVID-19 for detainees housed within our facility since the beginning of the pandemic.”

The Macon County Sheriff directed that the jail administration staff develop a plan for all detainees in that housing unit be tested regardless of symptomatic or asymptomatic signs,” said Sgt. Flannery. “We are currently in the process of testing those detainees who had been in direct physical contact with the infected individual. Test results will be shared with the detainees as they become available.”

Women who left the Macon County Jail since February 13 are encouraged to contact their local health department for advice on possible COVID-19 exposure and to get tested.

Sgt. Flannery said the Macon County Jail has followed all recommended guidance from the Centers for Disease Control as well as the Illinois Department of Corrections and IDPH when feasible. “Further, the Macon County Jail has worked closely with our previous health care provider and our current health care provider, Quality Correctional Healthcare as well as the Macon County Health Department to tailor the preventative measures for the introduction of COVID-19 specifically for our facility.”