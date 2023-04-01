CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Officials with the Crawford County Board are requesting the Illinois Governor declare a disaster area as a result of the severe weather that impacted the area Friday night.

Original: Three people died and another three were flown to area hospitals following severe weather that swept through Crawford County Friday night.

Crawford County EMA Director Brad Midgett confirmed the deaths, but no identification has been released at this time.

In addition to the three dead, at least three others were flown by helicopter to area hospitals for treatment of injuries sustained in the storm. Update: As of 10:30 a.m. WTWO’s Will Price has learned that there are at least 8 people who have been injured in relation to this severe weather incident. A county official also has confirmed that the Crawford County Airport has been so severely damaged as to make it unusable.

Midgett said crews continue to search the area with crews from Clark, Lawrence, and Edgar counties assisting.

Midgett asks members of the public who wish to volunteer and assist in the efforts to stay away from the area for now as crews are dealing with a lot of dangerous situations including downed power lines. The public is asked to avoid the areas between 700N, 900N, and 850E to Route 1.

Route 1 is currently closed south of Route 33, while Route 33 is closed near Palestine. These closures are due to debris from the storm including downed trees and powerlines.

“Be smart, if there are powerlines across the road, do NOT drive across them,” Midgett said.

This is a developing story, follow MyWabashValley.com for updates as they become available.