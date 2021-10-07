Three charged for deadly home invasion

EDGEWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) – Three men were charged earlier this week in connection to a deadly home invasion that occurred almost two weeks ago.

30-year-old Walter West of Edgewood, 27-year-old Christopher Gallatin of Centralia, Ill. and 39-year-old Jamie Charlton of Salem, Ill. were charged with first-degree murder and residential burglary, alleging that they either committed or were accomplices in the murder of Roger Courson.

Courson, an 80-year-old man living near Edgewood, was found dead in his home on Sept. 26. A search of Courson’s home revealed that several items, including guns, were missing.

Tips provided by the public through Crime Stoppers helped identify West, Gallatin and Charlton as suspects in Courson’s murder. The Illinois State Police and Clay County Sheriff’s Office arrested West and Gallatin on Sept. 30 and Charlton on Oct. 6

Bond was set at $2.5 million for West and Gallatin while bond will be set for Charlton at his first court appearance on Oct. 8. All three remain in custody at the Clay County Jail.