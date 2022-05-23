SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police said its officers recovered three guns when they arrested three teenagers over the weekend.

Officers with the Street Crimes Unit responded to the 2700 block of South 6th Street for a large popup party just after midnight on Sunday. When they attempted to talk to several people in a car, the people inside tried to drive away only to hit a fence. The occupants got out and fled on foot, but were arrested after a short chase.

The people arrested were 19-year-olds Nasaan Booker and Coree Carlton and 18-year-old William Sanchez. Officers found them to be in possession of three pistols, one of which had been reported stolen out of Lincoln.

Carlton and Sanchez were arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possessing a gun without a FOID card and resisting/obstructing a police officer. Bond was set for $250,000 each.

Booker was arrested for the same offenses as well as for possessing a stolen gun. His bond was set at $150,000.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Springfield Police at 217-788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.