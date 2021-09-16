Three arrested on gun charges

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The Springfield Police Department announced on Thursday that officers arrested three people for gun-related offenses.

Members of the SPD’s Emergency Response Team served a search warrant on Tuesday at a house in the 800 block of south Douglas Ave. They took 20 year-old Tyvion Burton, 19 year-old Lontray Clark and 24 year-old Tremont Jefferson into custody without incident. Inside the residence, officers found three loaded pistols.

All three were charged with possession of a firearm without a FOID card. Jefferson and Burton were also charged with possession of a weapon by a felon.

They are currently being held at the Sangamon County Jail.

