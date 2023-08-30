SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Three people are under arrest in Springfield after police officials said they were caught with drugs and a stolen gun on Tuesday.

Officials said the Springfield Police Street Crimes Unit, along with the Emergency Response Team, served a search warrant at a home in the area of 14th and Ash Streets. The search turned up almost three-and-a-half pounds of marijuana, a pound-and-a-half of psilocybin mushrooms, $4200 in cash and a loaded Glock 9mm handgun that had been reported stolen from Springfield.

Three people were at the house when the warrant was executed: Reginald Fuller, 48, Lucas Rutherford, 28, and Marcus Kincaid, 31, all of Springfield. They were booked into the Sangamon County Jail on the following charges:

Fuller: armed habitual criminal, armed violence, unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, delivery of over 500 grams of marijuana

Rutherford: manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and delivery of over 500 grams of marijuana

Kincaid: manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, delivery of over 500 grams of marijuana, resisting arrest.

Anyone who has further information that can assist Springfield Police in this investigation is asked to contact them at 217-788-8311 or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.