URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Three people have been arrested in connection to a robbery that happened on the University of Illinois campus this week.

The robbery happened Tuesday night at the intersection of Springfield Avenue and Wright Street. The victim reported that he was walking near the intersection when he was hit from behind with a tree branch. Three offenders stole his backpack and then left the area.

Officials said that on Friday, investigators went to the home of one possible offender to talk to him and his mother, as the suspect is under the age of 18. The other two people believed to be involved were also present: another juvenile and 18-year-old Isaiah Rhoads-Linzy of Champaign.

The three admitted to being involved in the encounter, officials said, and added that they are familiar with the victim. They also said words were exhchanged with the victim before the altercation became physical.

Rhoads Linzy was arrested on charges of aggravated battery, mob action and armed robbery (the tree branch being considered a weapon), officials said. He was booked into the Champaign County Jail while the juveniles were taken to the Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center.