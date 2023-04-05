CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Three people are under arrest following a shots-fired incident in Charleston earlier this week, one of whom is a juvenile.

Police officials said officers responded to the area of Monroe Avenue and 14th Street early Monday morning for a report of shots being fired. As they were on the scene, officers spotted a man running from the scene; he did not stop for squad cars or officers calling after him.

Officers pursued the man into a wooded area, at which point a K9 was brought to help. The man, identified as Deandre McGee, was found and arrested. A gun was also found nearby that McGee admitted was his.

Investigators later found the apartment that McGee was running from, which officers later searched. Two others, Dushawn Powell and a male juvenile, were also arrested and another gun was recovered. Officials said witness statements and a confession implicated Powell and the juvenile in the shots-fired incident, which resulted in no injuries.

McGee and Powell were both booked into the Coles County Jail on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. In addition, McGee was charged with obstruction of justice while Powell was charged with reckless discharge of a gun. Bonds were set at $10,000 and $20,000, respectively.

The juvenile, meanwhile, was taken to a juvenile detention center in Danville.