CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Three people were arrested for mob action earlier this week after U of I Police responded to a fight at a McDonald’s in Campustown.

Officials said the fight happened Tuesday evening at 616 East Green Street, a place that has been the site of disorderly conduct in the past. U of I spokesperson Pat Wade said there didn’t seem to be a specific event that instigated the fight, but did say it was his understanding that the offenders and victims are familiar with each other had prior disagreements.

Andrew Moore, Drew Knight and Zachary Overman, 50, 30 and 30, respectively, were the people arrested. Officials said witnesses called police after seeing the three plus a juvenile acting as the aggressors in the fight.

All three were arrested for aggravated battery and mob action. In addition, Overman was arrested for theft because officials said he stole the victim’s backpack after they had been punched. The backpack was recovered when Knight was arrested. Knight, officials added, also reported while speaking to police that he himself had been the victim of robbery.

Records from the Champaign County Jail indicate that Moore and Overman were booked on Tuesday and released on Thursday, but there are no records yet that indicate Knight was booked as well. The juvenile, meanwhile, was taken home by an officer.

Knight was on conditional discharge, which is similar to probation, when he was arrested on Tuesday. Last October, both he and Overman were arrested in connection to an assault just blocks away from the McDonald’s. Court records are unavailable to indicate subsequent legal proceedings for Overman, but records show Knight pleaded guilty to aggravated assault of a peace officer, for which he was sentenced to 30 months of conditional discharge.

There are no records yet to indicate any of the three have appeared before a judge in connection to Tuesday’s incident.