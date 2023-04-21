TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A man wanted by federal authorities for meth distribution in Christian County has been arrested, Taylorville Police announced. He was one of three people arrested for meth offenses in the city this week.

Chief Dwayne Wheeler said the department was informed on Thursday by a U.S. Marshals’ task force that they received intelligence that Sean Curtis would be in town later that day. Curtis, a 51-year-old man from Decatur, has a federal arrest warrant for conspiracy to deliver meth and other charges. He is familiar to Taylorville Police on the local level, Wheeler said, for supplying meth in Taylorville and Christian County.

Wheeler added that Taylorville Police has an officer assigned to that task force and they assisted in taking Curtis into custody. Acting on the tip, officers staked out a location and spotted Curtis arriving along with another Decatur man named Chad Wilber, age 40. Officers arrested both men and found both to be in possession of meth.

Curtis was arrested on the federal warrant and is facing new charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute. Wilber was also arrested for possession of meth.

Wheeler added that Curtis and Wilber’s arrest came at the end of a busy week that also saw officer arrest Lucas Fenton, 34 of Litchfield for meth offenses. He was found to be in possession of 15-100 grams and was charged with possession of meth and possession with intent to distribute.

Photo courtesy of Taylorville Police

Wheeler credited citizens’ relationship with them in getting the three offenders and their drugs off the streets. He thanked them for their help and also had a message for drug dealers.

“Taylorville is a nice city and we have a good team to take you off our streets,” he said.