SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Three people have been arrested on multiple gun charges after Springfield Police officials said they were caught with a loaded assault rifle during a search on Sunday.

Officials said that officers with the Street Crimes Unit served a search warrant at a home in the area of Edwards and 13th Streets. When officers arrived just after 5 p.m., they saw the three suspects outside; two were identified as Jeremiah Wesley, 18, and Darius Thomas, 23. The third suspect was 17 years old and could not be identified due to his age.

A search of the home and surrounding area, officials said, turned up a loaded Black Rain AR-style rifle.

All three suspects were arrested for possessing a firearm without a FOID card. The unnamed 17-year-old was booked into the Sangamon County Juvenile Center while Wesley and Thomas were booked into the Sangamon County Jail.

Officials said that Thomas is a convicted felon and was not allowed to have a gun. He was also arrested for this offense and for unlawful possession a weapon by a gang member.

Wesley too was arrested for unlawful possession a weapon by a gang member, and for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

All three are awaiting formal charging by the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office.