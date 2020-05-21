Three arrested after shooting; police search for other suspects

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said they arrested three people after a shooting that left one man hurt.

In a release, officers said they were dispatched to the area of Moultrie Avenue and North 7th Street shortly after midnight on Tuesday. When they got they found a 23-year-old man that had been shot in the torso. He told officers he stepped out onto his front porch with a baseball bat to investigate after his dogs started barking at midnight. He said he was “immediately shot by an unknown black male suspect.” He was then taken to the hospital for treatment.

An investigation into the shooting resulted in three men being arrested. The first was the shooting victim’s roommate, Jax Prather. He was arrested on May 19 at 3 a.m. He was charged with Possession of cannabis with intent to deliver. Prather is accused of selling “illicit cannabis” from the house where the shooting took place. He could also be charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver after he was accused of selling acid. However, that charge is pending lab results.

On Wednesday, both Evan True and Casey Perabeau were arrested. True was taken into custody shortly before 2 p.m. for attempted robbery and aggravated battery with a firearm. He is accused of being involved in a plan to rob the victim, which led the victim to being shot. Officers said he “participated by driving other suspects to and from the area of the robbery after being assured of some cash proceeds that were gained from the robbery.”

Perabeau, a Champaign man, was arrested Wednesday at 8:15 p.m. He was charged with attempted armed robbery and aggravated battery with a firearm. He is accused of planning the robbery and participating in the attempted robbery. Officer said he also recruited Eli Haynes and De Andre Bissic to take part in the robbery, which led to the shooting.

Warrants have been issued 29-year-old Haynes and 25-year-old Bissic, both from Champaign. They are waned for attempted armed robbery and aggravated battery with a firearm. “Those charges allege that Haynes and Bissic participated in the attempted robbery and that one of them shot the victim.” Both are considered armed and dangerous.

Bissic is also wanted in Dupage County, Will County, Cook County, and Champaign County on several charges including shoplifting, assault and possession of a controlled substance.

If you know where Bissic or Haynes are or have any other information, call Mattoon Police or the Coles County Crimestoppers.