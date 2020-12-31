Threats made against staff after dog mistakenly euthanized

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– A woman expected to pick up her dog after Christmas Day, but a mistake was made that cost her dog his life. “Under normal circumstance without the holiday, the communication would have happened. It just got missed this time,” said Darlene Kloeppel, Champaign County Executive.

Champaign County Animal Control says they responded to an impoundment request on December 18th. Workers identified the dog as possibly a mixed breed pit bull. The County Executive said there was some confusion. The County Executive says when the owner called Champaign County Animal Control looking for her dog, she said it was a chocolate lab. “After seeing a picture, after the office was closing on December 23rd, the county staff realized that the dog was actually being identified as a chocolate lab mix. That’s how the owner had been describing it which is why we couln’t find it. When they saw the picture, they realized that it was the same dog, and that we did have the dog in the impound facility,” said Kloeppel.

It was agreed that the facility would hold the dog for an additional four days over the holiday vacation. The agreement was made that the dog would be picked up on Monday. “Unfortunately, and this was our fault, the last minute change was not received by the person who did the euthanasia on the next day,” said Kloeppel.

The dog was put down on Christmas Eve. Now Animal Control says their workers have been getting threats against their own lives and the County Executive says it’s happening in her office too. “I’ve had three or four messages this morning telling me what a horrible person I am and that I die or my staff dies or that kind of thing,” said Kloeppel,”We understand that we made an error. It doesn’t happen often. We’re very sorry about it, and we would like people to stop sending hate mail our way.”

They have reached out to the Sheriff’s Office about the threats. The veterinarian has arranged for the dog to be cremated and the ashes returned to the owner. The County Executive says they have added some additional steps at Animal Control so this won’t happen in the future.