CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a social media threat against Centennial High School.

Police say it’s been going around since last night. The Snapchat post warns students about a rumor that the school will be shot up. It tells them to be alert and be safe.



The school sent an email to parents and staff saying police were notified.

Police say they have increased patrols at the school today. If you know anything about this, please give Champaign police a call.