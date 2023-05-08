FORSYTH, Ill. (WCIA) — Coziahr Harley-Davidson held their 31st Blessing of Bikes in Forsyth Sunday.

Over a thousand people got their bikes blessed and Christian Motorcycle Association members spoke about safety over their lives for this riding season. Coziahr hosts this event every year and riders from as far as Kentucky come out to hear the words and enjoy the biking company.

For some, this can be the only time they’re around this many motorcycle enthusiasts.

“We want everybody of any motorcycle type even mopeds. If you want to be blessed on a moped, bring it in. We’re more than happy to do that,” said Casey Lore, Coziahr Marketing Manager. “If you can’t make it to the blessing this year, you can call the dealership, because somebody’s an ordained minister on staff and we can actually bless you on site. So, it’s not a big deal, we would love to have everybody come by.”

Lore said the Blessing of the Bikes started of small but grew since the dealership’s opening. Now, 31 years later, people come for blessings, community, and more.

“A lot of times the church can’t really do that in the same manner that we can because we eat live and breathe the same language, i.e. motorcycles,” said Mark Small, CAM State Coordinator.

They had music, a t-shirt-making area, and a food truck for people to enjoy while they waited. Lore said they already started planning for next year’s event.

