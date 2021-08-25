Thousands of rare Abraham Lincoln images to be digitized through new project

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The Abraham Lincoln and Presidential Library and Museum (ALPLM) is launching a new project to digitize thousands of rare Lincoln images so they can be preserved and shared worldwide.

Officials said the “Picturing Lincoln” projects has been granted $100,000 by the Illinois State Library–a division of the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office.

“This is an exciting project that will put top-quality Lincoln images in the hands of researchers, students and history fans,” said Director of the ALPLM Christina Shutt. “We want to thank Secretary of State Jesse White and the staff at the Illinois State Library for their support.”

According to the Director of Communications of the ALPLM Christopher Wills, Picturing Lincoln will create digital versions of 7,896 items including stickers, posters, and photographs. Other items to be digitized include a Lincoln family album, a schedule for the train carrying his body to Springfield for burial, and the only surviving photograph of Lincoln’s body lying in state.

“By digitizing these materials, researchers and students from across the globe will be given unfettered access to the triumphs and tragedies that befell both the Lincoln family and the nation,” said project director Megan Klintworth.

The Picturing Lincoln project will be used to create free education resources. It will also be added to the presidential library and museum’s Papers of Abraham Lincoln.

The ALPLM holds an unparalled collection of Lincoln books, documents, photographs, artifacts, and arts, as well as 12 million items pertaining to all aspects of Illinois history.