Thousands of dollars worth of equipment stolen

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– They build homes for people in need. “We do this for people who can’t really afford a bank loan,” said Michael Hubbard of Habitat for Humanity.

This house under construction by Habitat for Humanity was the target of crime in the neighborhood. “They pryed open the window and climbed in and took right around 2000 dollars worth of tools,” said Hubbard. “It does mean that we will have to go and purchase other tools, especially the ones that we are not able to recover,” said Jonathan Gibson, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Danville.

A glimmer of hope came through social media. They did find two toolboxes full of handtools and a lawn mower that was taken. This was about 500 to 600 dollars worth of equipment. “Unfortunately some of the bigger ticket items are the ones that are still missing,” said Gibson. Those tools like saws and drills will have to be replaced. This isn’t the first time this has happened. Equipment was stolen from the restore July of last year. Money was stolen earlier this year. “That was about 15 to 16 hundred dollars they took,” said Gibson.

However, they aren’t letting this keep them down. Despite their loss they’re still helping others apply for homes in hopes of making a difference in their community. “I feel like it’s an important sign for us to continue pushing forward anyway,” said Gibson.

Employees say they have made some changes to security to try to make sure this doesn’t happen again. The community has also chipped in to help them find new equipment.