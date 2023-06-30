SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WCIA) – As crews clean up broken branches, uprooted trees and downed power lines from Thursday’s storm, 20,000 City Water Light and Power (CWLP) customers remain without power.

“With the winds that we had, we certainly saw hundreds of poles broken, about 18 transmission poles, lots of trees down, lots of transformers and distribution poles affected in our system,” Amber Sabin, CWLP’s supervisor of consumer services, said.

CWLP has crews working 17 hour shifts to get power back on and is bringing in workers from other states to help them. They estimate that by Sunday morning, another 10,000 people will have their electricity back, but the rest of their customers could be left without power for several days.

“It’s not something you can just flip a switch and turn the lights back on,” Sabin said. “Poles have to be reset, reordered. There’s a lot of safety and clearances with the high voltage lines to clear. So, certainly there’s a lot to the process about its restoration.”

CWLP said about 40,000 customers, or around half of the people they serve, were at one point without power because of the weather.

Burger Bar was one of the many places still left in the dark Friday from the severe weather.

“The power went out yesterday at about 12:30 in the afternoon and of course that’s a nightmare with customers in the building,” Doug Kent, the bar’s assistant manager, said. “But since that time, we’ve had to move a lot of product to different areas for storage. There’s no question, we’re going to have losses, you cannot gamble with food.”

People showed up to the restaurant to grab a bite to eat, but they had to turn customers away.

“You’ve lost two real good days of sales is where it’s going to probably end up,” Kent said. “Then you’ve lost a lot of product. So this event is very, very costly to anyone who’s lost their power, who has refrigeration.”

As the city continues cleaning up damage from the severe weather, Mayor Misty Buscher’s office said they will not reinstate a curfew.

Buscher issued a citywide curfew for all public places Thursday, and declared a local state of emergency because of widespread damage and many places without power.

Some city officials said the mayor made the right call. Springfield Ward Nine Alderman Jim Donelan said Buscher made a “responsible” decision.

“We had streets that were impassable,” Donelan said. “We had trees and branches down on power lines. And the question is, ‘Are those lines live? Are they not?’ So, in the interest of public safety, that’s why those decisions were made. I think it shows tremendous leadership.”

The mayor’s office said city branch collection could take weeks as they continue to assess the damage from the severe weather.