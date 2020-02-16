Thousands in support of #BrockBrave

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A 5-month-old baby is fighting for his life at Carle Hospital, but he’s got an army of support from all over the world wrapping him in prayer.

Welcoming a baby into the world usually means happiness and lots of love for most. But for parents Tristan Payne and Andrew Shick, it’s turned into heartbreak.

“I don’t want to see another family go what we have gone through,” says Payne.

The couple took their son, Brock Shick, to the hospital earlier this month. It turned out to be Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV.

For most babies, the infection causes nothing more than a cold. But not for Brock.

“If you sit in his room and you look at him, there’s a machine breathing for my son. My son’s not breathing,” says Payne.

She says Brock was born prematurely, and RSV can hit preemies harder. Doctors say there’s no exact timeline. The virus has to run its course,which means everyone has to pray Brock will make it through.

“He’s just steadily gotten worse. We both just spend as much time up here as we can now,” says Andrew Shick. “We’re sleeping like three deep in a tiny little hospital room…most uncomfortable bed.”

But the family says in all of this sadness, something amazing happened. A family friend made a “Brock Brave” Facebook page to rally support. Now, support is coming from literally around the world. In just a week, the page gained more than 5,000 followers. It’s flooded with well wishes and prayers.

“I can’t even put into words how touched I am by everyone who has reached out to me personally,” says Payne. My Facebook has blown up with people messaging me…from Australia, and Canada…Japan,” says Payne. “Just reaching out to me saying ‘we’re praying for you, and we are on your side.'”

Brock’s parents say they’re sharing their story because they want to get an important message across.

“How serious this is. When you and me have a cold…we go around a baby…we think it’s just a cold,” says Payne. “What’s a cold for us is now my son fighting for his life.”