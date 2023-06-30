CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – No food, electricity and broken power lines are what many are dealing with after heavy rains and strong winds blew through Central Illinois.

Douglas County native Kayla Riggleman was at work when the storm hit villa grove.

“When I got home there was no power,” Riggleman said. “There were limbs down everywhere.”

Riggleman said many in the town are still without power. Several areas are filled with tree debris, including one area that has a branch wrapped around a wire.

“In order to beat the heat, we got up this morning and drove around in my car for the kids to stay cool and my dogs,” Riggleman said.”

Riggleman said her house is more than 80 degrees and had to throw away nearly six hundred dollars worth of food. She said her electric company won’t be able to restore power until Sunday.

“I feel a little bit angry because parts of town still have power, but some of us still do not. It’s like…I’m not quite understanding”

In champaign county silver diner owner allen strong said his business didn’t lose power

“It was pretty wild,” Strong said. “By the time I got down to Silvercreek, the front of race street, the dip down there, right in front of the building was completely filled with water.”

But Strong knows it could’ve been worse.

“We were really fortunate,” Strong said. We had a couple of large limbs drop in the parking lot. We had a lot of debris and small stuff around here. But, not too bad.”

Bunny’s Tavern owner Benjamin Mann also had power at his restaurant and used it to house more than 200 people.

“We had people from Tuscola, Tolono, Sidney, you name it. That was unusual for a Thursday night.”

Mann says the entire event is unfortunate but is thankful for the business he got because of the storm.

“If you’ve seen the movie, Forrest Gump, when the storm hit the coast, all the boats ended up ashore. There was one boat left standing, it was Forrest Gump’s boat. We were Forrest Gump last night.”