Those who protested killing of geese, create organization

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)- After 175 geese were killed at Crystal lake park this summer, people gathered today to launch a group called “friends of the geese.”The Urbana park district saw this as the only way to contain the geese population. Members of the group feel there are other ways to handle the problem. Member Viktoria Ford hopes to educate the community on options.
“We want to start an educational outreach to the community we want them to understand that they don’t have to kill geese to live with them peacefully and that there are alternatives like addling eggs. “They will also be holding a protest next Saturday to help bring awareness.