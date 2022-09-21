THOMASBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign County School spent the last two days operating in a lockdown after a woman was arrested with a gun nearby.

Brittany Baker was taken into custody on Tuesday for having a gun at West Side Park in Thomasboro less than half a mile away from the elementary school.

School officials said they went into an immediate soft lock down that lasted until 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Parents were allowed to keep students home during the lockdown.

Baker has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon.